Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 671 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. 79,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.