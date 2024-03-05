Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.17.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

