Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
AXSM stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.17.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
