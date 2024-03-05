AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.