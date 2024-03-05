AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 14,424,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

