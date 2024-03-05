AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $15,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,414. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.