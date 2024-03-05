AXQ Capital LP Takes $385,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 84,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POST

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.