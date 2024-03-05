AXQ Capital LP Takes $362,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

