AXQ Capital LP Takes $353,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.7 %

TDOC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 2,322,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

