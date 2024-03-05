AXQ Capital LP Sells 800 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 3,136,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

