AXQ Capital LP Sells 700 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 60.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.12. 51,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,413. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

