AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,612 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,778. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

