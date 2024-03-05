AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 22,700 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 1,560,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,043. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

