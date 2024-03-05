AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,830,000 after buying an additional 3,027,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in YETI by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,929 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 40.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,511,000 after buying an additional 923,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 748,671 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.31.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

