AXQ Capital LP Purchases 8,000 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 92,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 2.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 690,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 8,236,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,432,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

