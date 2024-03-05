AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

MAN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 93,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,503. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. William Blair started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.