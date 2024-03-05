AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Autoliv by 269.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. 204,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,584. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

