AXQ Capital LP Makes New $327,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 2,976,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

