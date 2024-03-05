AXQ Capital LP Invests $347,000 in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $5,096,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $16,011,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

GTES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 671,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.