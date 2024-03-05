AXQ Capital LP Has $392,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,256,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 136,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

