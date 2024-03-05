AXQ Capital LP Has $331,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. 367,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,300. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.