AXQ Capital LP Grows Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,411. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.83.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

