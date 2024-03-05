AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $23.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

