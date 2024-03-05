AXQ Capital LP Acquires 182 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $7.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.78. 102,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,294. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $543.45 and its 200 day moving average is $519.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

