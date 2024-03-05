Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $10.22 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $209.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $10.22 or 0.00016149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004086 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00024638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,130.80 or 0.99784761 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00155630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,216,899 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,184,635.7489009 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.59844971 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 421 active market(s) with $195,858,571.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

