Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Up 20.7% in February

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AVNT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 139.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

