Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Up 20.7% in February

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Avient Stock Performance
AVNT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Avient Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 139.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Avient by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Avient
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
