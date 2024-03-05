Avation (LON:AVAP) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 230 ($2.92) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Avation Price Performance
Shares of LON:AVAP opened at GBX 113.05 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £80.13 million, a PE ratio of 821.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.36. Avation has a one year low of GBX 78.88 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 143.49 ($1.82).
About Avation
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avation
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.