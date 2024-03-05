Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 150,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,698. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

