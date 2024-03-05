Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $173,104.42 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sreenivasa Kutam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.92 and a 200-day moving average of $239.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

