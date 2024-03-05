Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $260.70 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,514,000 after buying an additional 309,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

