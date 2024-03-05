Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

ADSK opened at $260.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.30 and its 200 day moving average is $226.46. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

