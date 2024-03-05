Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

