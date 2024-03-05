AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 27,904,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,648,270. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.