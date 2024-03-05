Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATAT traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 228,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,963. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.66. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

