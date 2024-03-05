Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Announces Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

Atlanticus Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $466.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.86. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

