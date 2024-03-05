Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Up 20%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 172,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 37,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
