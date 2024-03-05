ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. 70,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,070. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.21. ATI has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

