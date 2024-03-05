Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $195.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.55. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

