Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,070,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

