Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $230,362,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,602,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE ARW opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

