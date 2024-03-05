ARQ (ARQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

ARQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQ opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. ARQ has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.35.

ARQ Company Profile

Featured Stories

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including; water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives.

