Arnaud Breuillac Buys 798 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Arnaud Breuillac purchased 798 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$30.32 ($19.69) per share, with a total value of A$24,195.36 ($15,711.27).
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
About Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Woodside Energy Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.