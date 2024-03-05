Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $175.09 million and approximately $47.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002137 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001782 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004219 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,303,396 coins and its circulating supply is 179,304,180 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

