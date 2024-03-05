Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,278,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.80. 805,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,486. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

