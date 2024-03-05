Argonaut Gold (AR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$261.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

