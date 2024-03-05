Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 63,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. 1,857,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

