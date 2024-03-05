AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,178 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Integra LifeSciences worth $29,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,018. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.