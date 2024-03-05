AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 44,705 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,705 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

