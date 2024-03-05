AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,354 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $32,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

ASR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.01. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $317.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

