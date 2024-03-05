AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,992 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $34,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

EMN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 16,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

