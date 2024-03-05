AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145,709 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Leidos worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

